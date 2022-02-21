Big Time Rush heads to Utah this summer in first reunion tour

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rushers get ready for the reunion you’ve been waiting for — Big Time Rush is coming to Utah!

The long-awaited reunion and resurgence of the Nickelodeon sitcom stars-turned bonafide boyband have finally arrived.

The band will be playing USANA Amphitheatre on Aug. 18, 2022. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

The group will kick off their “Forever Tour” with a 41-show kicking off from Washington D.C. this June.

Big Time Rush will be joined by special guest and TikTok star, Dixie D’Amelio, who’s admittedly a Big Time Rush superfan as well.

The band will be playing classic hits made famous through their series which ran for four seasons from 2009-2013 along with a brand-new single “Not Giving You Up.”

“Not only are we excited to be sharing new music with you this week, but we’ve been holding onto this secret for over two years and now it’s official!” said Big Time Rush. “We are going back on tour! We can’t thank you enough for all of your love and support over all these years and we can’t wait to see you at the “FOREVER♾TOUR”

This new single follows the first new single the band released this year with “Call It Like I See It” during a surprise reunion announcement after eight years on hiatus.

Citi cardmembers will have presale access beginning Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. through Feb. 24 at 10 p.m.

For full tour information and to purchase tickets, click here.