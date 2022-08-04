SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State.

Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two.

With that in mind, here are some of the best spots to have a beer in Salt Lake City, according to Yelp:

(Note: These are listed in alphabetical order and not ranked based on Yelp ratings.)

Boasting a massive beer selection, Beerhive Pub gives off the perfect “classic bar” feeling. Located at 128 S. Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City, this local spot has over 200 beers that Utahns and tourists alike can enjoy. And the beer here is quite literally always cold, as the bar has a “frosted rail” to set your beer on, which owners say “keeps your brew nice and frothy from the first sip to the last.”

According to their website, this brewery is Utah’s first brewery since prohibition to brew exclusively high alcohol content beer. So if you’re looking for some tasty, unique-tasting brews that pack a punch, this is the place for you. Epic Brewing Company, known as “Salt Lake City’s smallest bar,” also allows you to bring in your own food, with staff recommending you pick up some food from the nearby delicious restaurants.

Chances are you can’t go far in Salt Lake City without seeing someone in a Fisher Brewing t-shirt or hoodie. The popular brewery once had a fairly large hiatus; despite being founded near the Jordan River in 1884, Fisher was sold off and closed in 1960. In 2017, the brewery reopened its doors and has been a hit since. The taproom is filled with choices for thirsty folks and those who are hungry can step outside and enjoy something original from the revolving door of food trucks that stop in front of the building.

Even the snobbiest of craft beer snobs will be impressed by this place. Started in 2018 by Sugar House native Chad Hopkins, this place has something for everyone to enjoy, from live music to delicious food, and a rotating menu of homemade beers. “Our lively, yet humbly inviting atmosphere is the perfect spot for a working day lunch, happy hour beverage or a night out with family & friends,” the company’s website says. Not a beer fan? No worries, Hopkins also offers locally made coffee and kombucha.

With locations in Ogden (209 24th St Ogden), Sandy (10290 State St), and Salt Lake City (684 S 500 W), Slackwater’s beer menu is HUGE. Not only is the beer delicious, but the menu offers a wide variety of tasty grub, with incredible pizzas and calzones. Like many places on this list, Slackwater provides live music, setting the perfect ambiance to go pair with a calzone and a pint.

After leaving his home in Maine in 1990, Kevin Templin headed out to beautiful Alta, Utah. After meeting this Britt, Templin Family Brewing, or T.F. Brewing was born. Located in the Granary District of Salt Lake City, this taproom boasts 13 taps that pour some of the most highly-regarded beers in the city. If you’re not into beer, T.F. Brewing offers a wide selection of whiskey and wine. Once you inevitably work up an appetite after a couple of cold ones, grab some food from the food trucks that they have on-site.

Head to any store in the state and you’re sure to see plenty of Uinta Brewing concoctions on the shelves. But their Salt Lake City brewery location has an even wider selection to appeal to your beer-loving palate, as well as delicious food menu items from Nomad Eatery. The brewhouse also includes the Uinta General Store, where you can buy all of their beers to go, including limited and one-off releases you can only find in the brewery.

Which places did we miss? Let us know on our Facebook or Twitter pages!