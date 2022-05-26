SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Food lovers, mark your calendars as a popular Russian bakery heads to Utah this summer.

Piroshky Piroshky is a Seattle-based bakery that is coming to Salt Lake City for a day while touring the United States on a pop-up tour.

Utah fans can visit the pop-up shop at two locations — Saltfire Brewing Co. in Salt Lake City on June 22 and Elks Lodge in Provo on June 23.

The bakery has garnered a mass following (and plenty of long lines) after appearing on Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations,” the “Zimmern List” on the Travel Channel and being crowned one of “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by the Smithsonian.

Utah guests can pre-order the bakery’s sweet and savory treats online only for in-person pickup at the two Utah location stops. Orders must be a minimum of $50.

Founded in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted Eastern European pastries to loyal fans since 1992. The beloved bakery is also celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year.

“Traditionally served throughout markets and homes in Eastern Europe, often asked is ‘What is a Piroshky?’ The most simple answer is that they are handheld pies, and their fillings are as diverse and differing as the cultures and people who make and serve them,” says the owners.

“Community is a core value for Piroshky, and we are blessed to be traveling around the country meeting our community while bringing Seattle’s best hand-made pies with us!” said Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky. “The concept of ‘breaking bread’ is not just an old tradition – it’s how we came together as groups and individuals that were once strangers in this vast world. Let’s eat together as one big family!”

The bakery has come to Salt Lake City in the past and received a very welcoming reception, according to Sagan.

Beloved sweet and savory pie selections include:

Beef & Potato Piroshky

Chicken Fajita Piroshky

Chicken, Curry & Rice Piroshky

Bacon, Hash-Brown, Egg & Cheese Piroshky

Smoked Salmon Pate

Potato & Cheese

Cheddar Garlic Roll

Chocolate Cream Hazelnut Roll

Apricot Turnover

Cinnamon Cardamom Braid

Marzipan Roll

And more

Three vegan items are available as well including:

Impossible™ Beef and Onion

Potato & Mushroom

Vegan Chipotle

Pre-order deadlines:

Deadline for Provo location pickup — June 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Deadline for Salt Lake City preorder —June 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Utah in-person pickup times:

Provo pickup time on June 22 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Salt Lake pickup time on June 23 — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To check out the popular bakery’s full menu options and more, click here.