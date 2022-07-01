UTAH (ABC4) – Dubbed “barapolooza” by a Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) representative, the June 28 DABS commission meeting established eight new bars in the state of Utah. With full bar licenses, these businesses now have the ability to sell, store, serve, and host the consumption of alcohol.

Prior to the delegation of licenses, a DABS chairman noted these new licenses will go into effect on July 1. With more bar licenses made available through the modifications made to Utah’s liquor laws on June 1, this month’s DABS meeting put 10 full licenses and two seasonal licenses up for grabs, eight of which were claimed by local vendors.

Here is a list of the eight new bars set to debut in Utah within the next few weeks:

The Spoke, Moab

After spending 27 months on the waitlist for a full bar license, The Spoke is excited to finally offer guests alcoholic beverage options. Set to open July 1, a representative told DABS the space next to The Spoke on Center restaurant located at 5 North Main Street has been transformed into a bar.

Quarters, Sugar House

With a buzzing location in downtown SLC, Quarters offers guests a unique experience by providing a casual, comfortable arcade and social environment with beer, liquor, and live entertainment. The owners are excited to extend their business to Sugar House, where their next Quarters location will open sometime this month at 1045 East 2100 South.

Shades Taproom (Shades Brewery), South Salt Lake

Previously, Shades had only acquired a tavern license, allowing them to sell beer up to 5% ABV. Now, with a full bar license, the Taproom will be transitioning back into a full bar set-up. Guests can visit the Taproom, open for business for several months now, at 154 West Utopia Street.

Paxton Pub, Salt Lake City

With help from community advocates, Paxton Pub was able to receive a full bar license at the last DABS commission meeting, making the business’ fourth try the charm! The industrial-looking neighborhood pub is expected to debut sometime in the near future at 365 West Paxton Avenue.

Woodbine Hospitality

Coming to the Granary District on July 11, Woodbine Hospitality, a 21+ bar with a rooftop patio, is in Phase I of this project. A representative told DABS that Phase II includes a food hall that will be located behind the bar at 545 West 700 South housing nine local Utah restaurants.

Evo Hotel, Salt Lake City

The owners of the Evo Hotel are excited to adopt a full bar license as it will support the debut of the venue’s new rooftop bar with Wasatch mountain views. Enjoy the bar when you stay the night in this 50-room 4.4 star residency located at 660 South 400 West.

The Valley Saloon, Vernal

An extension of The Valley Steakhouse located in the Quality Inn at 1684 West Highway 40, The Valley Saloon Bar will be opening on July 7 from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Boomerang’s Down Under Bar, Millcreek

After taking over the Murphy’s downtown location over a year ago with much success, the owners of Boomerang’s are eager to take over the previous Riverbanks Bar and establish their second location in Millcreek. This family-owned, Australian-style business will be coming to the Millcreek Commons development sometime in the near future.

Worth a mention, Durango Bar in Salt Lake City is expected to receive a license in the next DABS commission meeting scheduled for July 26. Following the authorization of a full license to Durango, only three more full bar licenses will be available in the state of Utah.

To view the entire DABS meeting held on June 28, click here.