UTAH (ABC4) – Music fans can now enjoy concerts all summer long with a new Live Nation concert pass.

The “Lawn Pass” will allow buyers to attend 40 shows in a Live Nation amphitheater of their choice. The pass applies to venues across the country, including USANA Amphitheatre.

Priced at $199, the passes will go on sale starting March 1 at 11 a.m.

The pass is available for purchase at 30 different venues and will grant access to concerts all summer long. Pass holders can only attend concerts at one venue. Additional venues will require another pass purchase.

Officials say each venue will offer a limited number of passes and the tickets are good for sold-out concerts as well.

“Music fans who are able to snag one of the limited edition passes will have access to an incredible lineup of various acts across country, rock, pop, hip-hop, and much more,” says Live Nation. “Fans can check their local venue to see their specific summer lineup, with more shows to be announced throughout the coming months.”

To see the full list of participating amphitheaters, click here.

To purchase the Lawn Pass, click here.