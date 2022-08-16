LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Nobles, merchants and unskilled workers, feast your eyes on the knights of shining armor.

The Utah Renaissance Faire is coming back to Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park for its ninth year on August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Knights of Mayhem will be back this year with 11-time World Champion Charlie Andrews, as guests can watch the knights present full contact jousting contests.

On the entertainment side, Tartanic, with world-class pipers and drummers, will present their rousing array of music and The Harp Twins will make their fifth Utah appearance.

The Vikings of Utah plan to expand their village, showcasing the lifestyle and culture of the Medieval Vikings. Guests can see a biking boat, blacksmith and many other artisans.

Utah’s Renaissance Faire will include a variety of performers, artisans and entertainers throughout the weekend. Attendees will see a noble King and Queen, nobles, jesters, jugglers, horse vaulters, witches and fairies.

Tickets for the fair are on sale now for $17.50 when purchased in advance or $20 at the door.

A VIP Medival feast is available for those who want to eat like the king and queen.

For more about the fair, click here.