SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Tree Utah will offer tree lovers in Utah ample opportunity to wrap their arms around a tree and give it a big hug this summer or at least learn more about them.

Tree Utah has events during June and July that will bring tree planting to parks and tree owners information on how to care for their trees and gardens. They will also have weekly work parties where participants can spend summer evenings working in the Tree Utah EcoGarden.

Tree Utah’s mission is to improve Utah’s quality of life for present and future generations by enhancing the environment through tree planting, stewardship, and education. In fulfilling this mission, they seek to educate community members about the environmental and social benefits that trees provide.

Courtesy of Tree Utah

Upcoming events include a Fungal Health for Trees and Gardens Workshop on June 13, upcoming Tree Tours, and Weekly EcoGarden Work Parties. The weekly parties include opportunities to learn and participate in caring for the EcoGarden, located at the Day-Riverside Branch Library, 1575 W 1000 N, Salt Lake City, as well as socializing and light refreshments.

More information about these and upcoming events can be found on the Tree Utah website. Volunteer waivers are needed for most events and can also be found on the site.

Tree Utah works with students, municipalities, local businesses, community groups, and volunteers to plant trees in public spaces throughout the state. Areas of attention include the Jordan River corridor and National Forest Service lands such as Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

Community members can organize group tree planting and find out about tree-related opportunities by contacting Tree Utah.