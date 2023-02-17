SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s annual masquerade party kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 25, featuring cocktail attire, fanciful masks and more, all in support of the Utah Arts Festival.

In what has become an annual tradition in Salt Lake City, the party will have dancing and dining for guests as well as casino-style games, contests, and live performances to enjoy. The adult-only 21-and-over party is held at Venue 6SIX9 located at 669 South and West Temple from 7 to 11 p.m. with a VIP reception starting at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets include free food and non-alcoholic drinks, entry to end-of-night drawings, 10 “points” for “just-for-fun” gaming, and a drink voucher for a complimentary alcoholic drink.

Tables of four and reserved seating can also be made with a group purchase that includes VIP access and each guest receiving two alcoholic drink vouchers and 20 “just-for-fun” gaming points.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Don’t have a mask? It’s easy to make your own!

Alternatively, visit the Utah Arts Festival’s Mask Shop to purchase an array of masks created and donated by local Utah artists.

All purchases whether tickets to the event or through the mask shop support the Utah Art Festival, which works to promote arts with its annual summer outdoor event in Downtown Salt Lake City. This year, the summer event will be held from June 23-25.

For more information about the masquerade party, or to purchase tickets, visit the Utah Arts Festival’s website.