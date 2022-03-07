WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Heavy metal fans, mark your calendars as two iconic rock bands head to Utah this summer.

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin will be playing USANA Amphitheatre on Aug. 29, 2022.

Tickets go on sale starting March 11 at 10 a.m.

The two iconic rock bands will be sharing the stage, co-headlining a tour for the first time together. The bands will be kicking off a 30-city tour on Aug. 10 from Burgettstown, Penn.

They’ll also be joined by special guest Bush.

The new tour will mark GRAMMY-nominated Alice in Chains’ first tour in almost three years. Fans will enjoy performances of the bands’ multi-decade discography covering classics along with more recent records.

“We’re looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer,” says Sean Kinney, founding member and drummer for Alice In Chains. “It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again.”

Breaking Benjamin is fresh off two fall 2021 tours and a new album, “Aurora” released in 2020.

“We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice In Chains and Bush,” says Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin. “It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!!”

To check out the full tour schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.