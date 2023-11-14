SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette has officially announced she’ll be headlining a North American tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts next season, which includes a Utah performance during the summer.

According to a press release on the announcement, Morissette will be arriving in Salt Lake City when she takes the stage at USANA Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

This upcoming trek called The Triple Moon Tour, joined by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts with support from Morgan Wade, will take the artists across North America for a total of 31 shows.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,”​​Morissette stated in the release. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Morissette has made a lasting mark in the rock music industry since the release of her debut album Jagged Little Pill in June 1995.

Over the course of her career, she’s earned seven GRAMMY Award wins and garnered over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her most acclaimed hits, many from her first album, include “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” and “Thank U.”

Presale tickets for The Little Moon Tour will be available beginning Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time until Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Fans can also sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Nov. 15 for first access to other presale tickets running throughout the week.

General ticket sales will start Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time via the artist’s website.