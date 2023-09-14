SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Actor and comedian Adam Sandler made an announcement this week for an upcoming tour of North America, which includes a performance in Utah during the fall.

As part of his journey, titled The I Missed You Tour, the comedian will bring a night of laughs to over 25 cities and will make a stop in Salt Lake City when he takes the stage at the Delta Center on December 3, 2023.

This tour follows the massive success of Adam Sandler LIVE, which featured a run of sold-out shows earlier this year.

Adam Sandler was born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 9, 1966. Often reportedly having been disciplined for his antics in school, Sandler performed for the first time at a stand-up comedy club in Boston at age 17.

Following his graduation, earning a bachelor’s degree in acting, he continued with several appearances on television before finally landing a spot on Saturday Night Live.

Soon, the actor would break into the film industry with widely popular films during the 1990s like “Happy Gilmore,” “The Waterboy,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “Big Daddy.”

In the years to follow, Sandler would slingshot his career with many more motion picture roles and eventually become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Through it all, he would remain a comedian at heart and continue to headline stand-up shows throughout his career.

Tickets for The I Missed You Tour will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning September 14 at 12 p.m. local time.

General ticket sales will start on the following day, September 15, at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.