SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah music fans will be singing the blues this week as the 7th Annual Utah Blues Festival takes center stage at the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

The family-friendly festival kicks off June 16 featuring Tony Holiday, Billboard Music Award winner Thornetta Davis and rounding out the evening with BMA Blues album winner and entertainer of the year nominee Sugaray Rayford. Saturday continues with a day-long, enviable lineup with Dick Earl, Dylan Triplett, Mr. Sipp, Ruthie Foster and more. There are workshops and instrumentalists complementing the stunning vocal musicians throughout the day.

Courtesy of The Utah Blues Festival

Join local blues fans who have been following the festival website and newsletter for promises of local blues night entertainment starting on Wednesday, June 14, at the Garage on Beck. If you aren’t already a member of The Utah Blues Society, you can stop by the UBS table at the event and become one.

The festival is excited to announce a pre-show event on Thursday, at the Marriott Center Bar. Legendary performer Mitch Woods and his Club 88 will start the party a day earlier than in the past and have promised a performance with Eric Heideman, teasing there may be others joining the celebration.

There are several ways to enjoy the festival with weekend passes or single-day passes and children 12 and under are free. There is an option to purchase VIP packages, which include upgraded seating, meals and beverages and entrance into workshops.

Visit the Utah Blues Fest website for more information about performers and tickets. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low chair for lawn seating and a refillable water bottle. Food trucks and vendors will be on hand to add to the festival experience. Public transportation is encouraged but parking is available near the Gallivan Center.