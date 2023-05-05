SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, renowned hip-hop artist 50 Cent will be embarking on a global tour this summer — with his first stop being Salt Lake City.

“The Final Lap Tour” will make its way across North America and Europe and kick off in Utah when he takes the stage at Maverik Center on Friday, July 21.

For this commemorative tour, 50 Cent will be performing dozens of his fan-favorite, chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Even more, the rap icon is set to share the stage with special guests Busta Rhymes and Jeremih for all North American dates, with more guests to be announced.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was born in 1975. During his early years, the artist turned to rap after a life of crime, drugs, and violence. With the release of his debut album in 2003, his career took off and propelled him into stardom as a leading figure of the 21st-century “gangsta” rap scene.

Since then, he has made a lasting mark on the industry by selling over 30 million albums and singles around the world and 13 ‘Top 10 Hits’ on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

50 Cent has over 31 million monthly streamers on Spotify, with some of his most recognizable hits including “In Da Club,””Candy Shop,” and “P.I.M.P.”

Fans in North America can register now through May 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET for early tickets via the Verified Fan presale. Those fans who are selected will receive an access code, allowing them to participate in the presale starting on May 10.

General on-sale tickets will be available for The Final Lap Tour, in limited quantities, starting on May 12 at 10 a.m. local time.