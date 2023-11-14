SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — ‘Tis the season to get jolly, and there is no better way to experience the magic than with holiday light shows. Here in the Beehive State, there are plenty of opportunities to check out some dazzling displays in 2023.

Here are some of the most brilliant light shows you’ll find across the Wasatch Front to make the season merry and bright.

Luminaria 2023

(Nov. 16 – Jan. 6)

Known as the Beehive State’s “largest holiday light show,” Luminaria 2023 is set to give visitors a celebratory thrill with millions of lights spread across 28 themed areas throughout the Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi.

As they wander the grounds, visitors can enjoy choreographed music and light shows from over 6,500 programmable luminaries, which include flying deer, illuminated snowflakes, and other seasonal sights — all centered around a 120-foot holiday tree at the peak of the hill.

Christmas in Color

(Nov. 17 – Dec. 30)

With five locations in three states this season, Christmas in Color is a dazzling drive-thru holiday light show with over one million lights perfectly synchronized with various festive tunes in South Jordan.

Drivers will pass through all kinds of dancing displays, including snowmen, candy canes, elves, arches, and much more.

World of Illumination

(Nov. 18 – Dec. 31)

Lighting up another year for carloads of patrons, World of Illumination brings the holiday magic to the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.

This year’s theme, Candy Rush, will feature delicious Christmas displays from sugar plum fairies to massive gingerbread villages over a mile-long journey of its drive-thru light show.

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary

(Nov. 24 – Dec. 23)

Spanning eight acres with dazzling light displays, Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary in Liberty Park offers a wonderful chance for visitors to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

Combined with the natural beauty of the surroundings, the event has plenty to see while strolling, which includes a bright walk-thru tunnel, a colorful holiday maze, and a larger-than-life gingerbread house where families can meet Santa Claus, himself.

ZooLights at Hogle Zoo

(Dec. 6 – Dec. 30)

Returning for its 17th season, ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo brightens up the grounds after the animals have gone to sleep. Visitors can explore the zoo like never before, with all varieties of light displays featuring both animal and holiday scenes.

As the show runs exclusively in December, a sneak peek is available through the event Preview Nights from Nov. 24-26.