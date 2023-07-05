SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With temperatures heating up for the season, it’s about time for locals and tourists alike to discover the glorious outdoor backdrops found only in the state of Utah.

For those seeking a new adventure in one of Utah’s many national parks, we’ve collected a list of the most popular scenic hikes to put on your bucket list, according to ratings and reviews by AllTrails.

1. Angels Landing Trail ( 4.3 miles )

While considered to be one of the more challenging routes in the state, Angels Landing is still a widely popular trail for seasoned hikers. Located within Zion National Park, reviewers say that its breathtaking views are well worth the steep trek.

Be sure to plan your visit ahead of time, as Angels Landing does require a permit to hike, which can be attained via the National Park Service website, in addition to an entrance fee.

2. Navajo Loop and Queens Garden Trail ( 3.1 miles )

Noted for their incredible views of the unique rock formations (called hoodoos) in Bryce Canyon National Park, the Navajo Loop and Queens Garden are some of the most favored trails to experience the beauty of southern Utah.

As the majority of these routes see direct sunlight without many opportunities for shade, it’s recommended to start early in the morning and bring plenty of water. Also, expect to pay a fee to enter the park.

3. Delicate Arch Trail ( 3.2 miles )

Said to be a short but moderately challenging route, Delicate Arch gives visitors the ultimate view of Utah’s most recognizable natural arch with all kinds of red rock features along the way.

With it located in Arches National Park, a timed entry ticket is required to enter between April 1 and October 31, which is found on the National Park Service website. Visitors can enter the park without a timed entry ticket before 7 a.m. or after 4 p.m., but a park pass or entrance fee is still needed.

4. The Zion Narrows Riverside Walk ( 1.9 miles )

A perfectly simple trail for both novice and experienced hikers hoping to take in all the beauty of Utah’s most popular national park, the Zion Narrows Riverside Walk is a well-maintained route through a scenic slot canyon with refreshing river waters at your feet. Reviewers note that it can be rather crowded but features plenty of shade and wildlife.

As the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is closed to private vehicles during shuttle season, visitors can still enjoy the national park after paying an entrance fee.

5. Scout Lookout via West Rim Trail ( 3.6 miles )

Also located within the beautiful Zion National Park system, Scout Lookout via West Rim is a particularly challenging trail that can often be very steep in some sections. Despite its difficulty and reportedly hot temperatures, the hike has several amazing lookouts that make for great photo opportunities.

While this trail doesn’t require a permit, an entrance fee is involved for visitors hoping to make the journey.