PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – 2024 will mark 40 years for the Sundance Film Festival and audiences can begin buying ticket packages and passes on Oct. 18. Individual tickets will go on sale on Jan. 11, 2024.

Packages and passes will be available for purchase on the festival website beginning at 10 a.m. MT. The festival will run January 18-28 with venues in Park City and Salt Lake City. The festival is bringing back limited online screenings from January 25-28. Tickets are needed for all venues including online screenings.

The Sundance Film Festival offers something for everyone with its ticket packaging. There are even special offerings for festivalgoers aged 18-25 and for Utah residents. For audiences joining during the midpoint of the festival looking to get the most for their money, the Award Winners and Second Half options are popular.

Festival organizers are telling attendees to keep their eyes open over the next few months for exciting merch to celebrate the Festival’s 40th edition. They also want to remind audiences to start booking lodging soon as many places in the Park City area book out months in advance.

Here is a list of the packages that will be available to audiences:

Festival Package – Dates Valid: January 18–28

By far one of the most popular ways to enjoy the Festival, get access to 10 in-person screenings and early ticket selection (before Single Film Tickets go on sale) with the Festival Package. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package. Price: $850

Festival Package Second Half – Dates Valid: January 24–28

Get early access to ticket selection and 10 tickets to in-person screenings for the second half of the Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package. Price: $250

Express Pass Second Half – Dates Valid: January 24–28

Enjoy unlimited screenings during the second half of the Festival, attend select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, and be the first to enter each theater using the priority access line. Price: $4,000

Ignite Package Presented by Adobe – Dates Valid: January 21–26

An exclusive offer for attendees aged 18–25, the Ignite Package presented by Adobe includes an invitation to exclusive Ignite events, 10 tickets to in-person screenings, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs. Enjoy access to ticket selection before Single Film Tickets go on sale. Price: $250

Award Winners Package – Dates Valid: January 27–28

Enjoy the best of the Festival with the Award Winners Package. Get early access to ticket selection and screen eight award-winning films during the final weekend of the Festival. Award winners will be announced on Friday, January 26, 2024. Price: $300

Salt Lake City Pass – Dates Valid: January 18–28

Get priority access to all in-person screenings in Salt Lake City with just one pass for the entire Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this pass. Price: $550

Salt Lake City Youth Pass – Dates Valid: January 18–28

Take advantage of a special offer for attendees aged 18–25 (age verification required for purchase). This pass includes unlimited in-person screenings and priority access at Salt Lake City theaters for the entirety of the Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this pass. Price: $225

Locals Ticket Package – Dates Valid: January 18–28

An annual Utah tradition — Utah residents, this exclusively priced package is just for you. Enjoy early access to ticket selection and 10 screenings over the course of the Festival at a reduced price. Price: $650