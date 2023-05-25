SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Three campgrounds in Utah have been ranked among the top ten best places to camp in the Mountain Region of the U.S., as stated in a report by a national camping platform.

According to the 2023 Best Places to Camp published by The Dyrt — which bases its findings on reviews and rankings from its vast community of campers — three separate Utah campgrounds are on the list, featuring locations in Green River, Springdale, and Blair.

The acclaimed Utah campgrounds listed in the report include:

Renowned for its unique rock formations that have been formed over millions of years by erosion, Goblin Valley State Park in Green River was voted as the top place to camp in the Mountain Region and one of the most picturesque spots in the U.S.

The report states that the area is great for hiking, mountain biking, stargazing, and viewing wildlife. Nearby attractions such as Capitol Reef National Park and the San Rafael Swell make it an excellent location for a day trip.

Dyrt user Jordan R says, “Words cannot do this place justice…”

Nestled within the Zion National Park — a hugely popular national park for open-air adventure — the Watchman Campground in Springdale took the fourth spot on the top ten list because of its peaceful setting and natural surroundings.

According to reviews, what makes it great is the easy access it provides to the national park’s many hiking trails, scenic viewpoints, and outdoor recreation. Even more, the various amenities this campsite offers include tent sites, RV sites, and cabins.

“The sites are super nice and the views are out of this world,” remarks Sam S.

Referred to as “dispersed camping at its finest” in the report, Volcano Peak Campground is located in the Silver Island Mountains near Bonneville Salt Flats and lands the seventh spot on the list.

The secluded area is noted as perfect for the adventurous types, with a steep climb to the summit of Volcano Peak that’s reportedly “worth it.”

“You can’t camp on the salt flats but this is the next best thing,” claims Rich P.