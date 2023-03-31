SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — The Wasatch Gem Society, a nonprofit organization, will hold its 2023 annual Gem, Mineral & Fossil show in South Jordan in mid-April.

According to the press release, it’s an affordable event for the whole family to learn about the earth from paleontologists, miners, jewelry makers, gold prospectors, and more. You can attend the gem show on the weekend of April 15-17, it’s $2 for adults, and free for kids under 12.

“It’s a family-friendly day of adventures, interacting with the treasures of our earth!” says Roberta Chase, Show Chairman.

The show is located at the Bastian Agricultural Center (formerly Salt Lake County Equestrian Center) at 2100 West 11400 South in South Jordan, Utah.

The following will be available at the WGS 2023 Annual Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Show:

84 gem and stone vendors from the U.S. Some gems and stones included in 2023 are Columbian emeralds, Lapis lazuli from Afghanistan, Ethiopian opals, red beryl, and gold.

Demonstrations on gem faceting, flint knapping, wire wrapping, and gold panning.

The opportunity to look for fine minerals, fossils, gemstones, and slabs for lapidary.

Find out how to cut and polish cabochons, and how to crack your own geodes.

Kids have three tables of items $1 and under for shopping, including rock bags. Wheel of fortune (.50 cents) and a Show and Tell table where George Ream will tell them everything they want to know about rocks.

Door prizes are available every hour of each day of the Gem show.

The Wasatch Gem Society said their goal is to stimulate interest in collecting material, minerals, and fossils, as well as participating in arts and crafts, lapidary arts, and the classification of minerals and fossils.

For more information on the 2023 Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show please visit their website, Facebook, or Instagram: @wasatchgemsociety.

WGS is a member of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies, the Rocky Mountain Federation of Mineralogical Societies, and the Utah Federation of Mineralogical Societies.

WSG said the public is also welcome to join their monthly meetings. They happen every 3rd Monday at the Sandy Bicentennial Hall at 530 East 8680 South in Sandy, Utah.