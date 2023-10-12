SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This weekend marks the 10th annual Indigenous Art Market, where the Natural History Museum of Utah will be bringing together some of the top Native American artists from across the nation to showcase one-of-a-kind creations.

The market runs Oct. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. It is one of the most highly anticipated events sponsored by NHMU and it will bring together over 45 artists featuring jewelry, pottery, sculptures, kachinas, paintings, weavings, beadwork, and more. Artists selling their work get 100% of the profits generated during the market.

“The Natural History Museum of Utah has a strong connection to the Native American communities of Utah,” said Suzanne Ruhlman, museum store manager and the visionary behind NHMU’s Indigenous Art Market. “The Indigenous Art Market at NHMU offers a wonderful opportunity to experience and collect genuine native artwork while engaging with the artists in person. It’s so wonderful to meet the artist and hear the story of the piece you fall in love with.”

The two-day event will feature a full schedule of activities including performances by Ute/Hopi and Blackfoot/Navajo dancers with Buffalo Nation, collections showcased by the Anthropology Department, and indigenous food offerings. There will be presentations by Navajo designer, artist, and photographer, Eugene Taphe as well as indigenous feminist painter, writer, organizer, and Indigenous environmental justice leader, Jihan Gearon.

Advanced reservations are recommended. Tickets are included with Museum admission. More information and Museum tickets can be found online at the NHMU website.