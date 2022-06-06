UTAH (ABC4) – Looking for a change of scenery and thinking of moving to the Beehive State? Like every state, Utah has its pros and cons, but one thing’s for sure, Utahns love their home state and for good reason.

SmartAsset has compiled a list of all things potential new Utahns should know before packing up and moving to the state.

Utah’s majestic national parks If you love the outdoors, Utah is your place. Arguably the most famous attractions the state is known for are its unique natural landscapes. Utah is home to five national parks — Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef and Canyonlands. Folks travel far and wide to witness these majestic parks, so Utahns are lucky to have such easy access. Outdoor enthusiasts who love hiking and camping can also feast their eyes on unobstructed views of the night sky. “Utah has some amazing stargazing sites,” If you’ve never camped before or you’ve never seen the Milky Way, moving to Utah is a great opportunity to cross both those things off your bucket list.”



Utah is a conservative state with a predominantly LDS population “Utah is reliably red when it comes to politics,” says SmartAsset. “If you’re moving to Utah from a blue state, you’ll find that some views and attitudes are pretty different. Utahns are famously friendly, though, so political differences don’t have to be a source of conflict. Currently, 62.8 percent of Utah’s population is a part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to the University of Utah.



Strict alcohol laws If you enjoy a good happy-hour drink or whipping up a cocktail at home, be prepared to plan ahead as you navigate some of the country’s strictest alcohol laws. Besides beer and hard seltzer, all alcohol or spirits over 5% ABV can only be purchased through state-owned liquor stores in Utah. Residents can also enjoy a drink at a bar or a restaurant, but those hoping to pick up a bottle of wine during their supermarket run will be out of luck.



Utah’s real estate market is experiencing an unprecedented boom According to Zillow, the median Utah home value sits at $543,774 in March 2022 with Utah home values rising 29.9% over the past year alone. “The home price increase is expected to continue, so if you’re thinking of buying a home in Utah, chances are good that you’ll get a return on your investment, at least in the short term (longer-term trends are harder to predict),” experts say.



Utah’s robust job market Experts consistently name Salt Lake City and Provo as some of the nation’s strongest job markets, with Salt Lake City recently named one of the best cities for creative professionals. “Utah’s economy encompasses mining, tourism, finance, agriculture, petroleum and more,” says SmartAsset. “That’s part of why the state’s job market is so robust. If you’re moving to Utah and you’re not sure which industry is right for you, you’ll benefit from the range of opportunities in the state.” The state itself has also seen some of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, even during the pandemic.



Utah-specific taxes to consider Financial stipulations vary from state to state and in Utah sales taxes remain around the national average while property taxes are “on the low side” and no estate taxes exist in Utah. “Utah has a flat state income tax of 4.95%,” says SmartAsset. “If you’re a fan of flat taxes you’ll be right at home, but if you’re thinking of moving to Utah from a state with no income tax, you’re in for a change. For those thinking of retiring in Utah, keep in mind that Social Security benefits will be taxed. “Withdrawals from retirement accounts are fully taxed, too,” says SmartAsset. “Utah is not the least retirement tax-friendly state, but it’s not the most retirement tax-friendly state, either.”



Convenient travel Salt Lake City boasts the second largest Delta Airlines hub, second only to Atlanta which means plenty of both domestic and international flights. Folks living in Utah can take advantage of its central location to easily access nearby destinations.



Utah is a winter-sport wonderland If you’re a skier or a snowboarder, Utah’s slopes are some of the best in the world. Utah’s world-class ski resorts host winter sports enthusiasts from around the world and even hosted the Olympic Games back in 2002. “They’re a big part of the state economy, but they’re also popular with locals who relish the active lifestyle and the chance to get outside during the colder months,” says SmartAsset.



Unique Utah foods Fry sauce, funeral potatoes, Jell-O and dirty soda are just some of the beloved Utahn culinary specialties awaiting foodies.



Films fans can attend the iconic Sundance Film Festival Cinema fans can easily attend The Sundance Film Festival which is held annually in Park City. Enjoying historic Main Street while spotting plenty of Hollywood celebs around town is every film buff’s dream.



“The state is known for its high quality of life, low crime and beautiful landscape,” says SmartAsset. “Utah is more affordable than neighboring state Colorado, but offers similar climate and access to stunning mountains. Utah is attracting many new residents who are drawn to its landscape, economy and quality of life. If you want to join the wave of folks moving to Utah, we’re guessing you’ll find a lot to love.”