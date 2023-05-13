SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — Ten artists from all over the world visited South Salt Lake this week to each work on a mural for the city’s Creative Industries Zone. Their work will be ready to be shown to the world this weekend.
The 6th annual Mural Fest, which is happening on Saturday, May 13, will feature a meet-and-greet with the artists as well as food trucks and live music at each mural site. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
According to the South Salt Lake Arts Council, a Creative Industries Zone refers to a growing cluster of business sectors that are key to creating a diverse society and economy.
In South Salt Lake, the zone is reportedly located between 2100 South and 3000 S in Millcreek. The bustling zone boasts four breweries, three distilleries and more than 50 creative and small businesses.
There are reportedly more than 50 murals on display around the neighborhoods. Attendees are welcome to do a self-guided walk or bike tour of the new murals. Here’s a map that shows where the 2023 murals would be:
Here’s a list of artists who participated in Mural Fest this year and their mural locations:
- Kiptoe – Freeway Plaza at 2120 S 300 West #103
- fatspatrol – Wasatch Deli Provision at 225 W Crossroads Sq
- Brooke Smart – Delvie’s Plastics at 133 W Haven Ave
- Charity Hamidullah – The Compound at 60 E Burton Ave
- Anna Charney – Regency Apartments (Clubhouse located east of apartments) at 246 E on S Line Corridor
- Cole Eisenhour – City Hall Generator at 220 East Morris Ave
- Caro – City Hall Dog Park at 130 E Oakland Ave
- Lizzie Wenger – House of Blinds/ Emissions Time at 2432 S State St
- FEEBEE – Robert Ave I-80 Wall at 80 W Robert Ave
- Denise Duong – Poor Yorick Studios at 126 W Crystal Ave