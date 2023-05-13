SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — Ten artists from all over the world visited South Salt Lake this week to each work on a mural for the city’s Creative Industries Zone. Their work will be ready to be shown to the world this weekend.

The 6th annual Mural Fest, which is happening on Saturday, May 13, will feature a meet-and-greet with the artists as well as food trucks and live music at each mural site. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the South Salt Lake Arts Council, a Creative Industries Zone refers to a growing cluster of business sectors that are key to creating a diverse society and economy.

In South Salt Lake, the zone is reportedly located between 2100 South and 3000 S in Millcreek. The bustling zone boasts four breweries, three distilleries and more than 50 creative and small businesses.

There are reportedly more than 50 murals on display around the neighborhoods. Attendees are welcome to do a self-guided walk or bike tour of the new murals. Here’s a map that shows where the 2023 murals would be:

Courtesy of Mural Fest

Here’s a list of artists who participated in Mural Fest this year and their mural locations: