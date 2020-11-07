Even as Romney attacks Trump’s allegations of election fraud, Utah AG pledges to help in legal battles citing a ‘compromised election process’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney is no stranger to criticizing President Trump.

As the nation waited collectively with bated breath on the presidential election results Friday, Romney tweeted that Trump “is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen.”

Trump continues to push unproven theories of voter fraud and is advocating legal challenges in key swing states.

I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Jason Perry is director of Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah.

“Mitt Romney was very clear when he said counting every vote was at the heart of our democracy,” said Perry.

“That was the theme we heard from Spencer Cox. We heard it from Mike Lee, who talked about Americans deserve a free and fair election. This is where our delegation is. This is where Utahns are as well. They want every vote to be counted, and they want it to be done in a fair way,” added Perry.

Even as Romney criticized the president, Attorney General Sean Reyes pledged to help with legal challenges in a number of states.