Evacuations ordered after man reports his brother donated dynamite to Layton DI

News
Posted: / Updated:
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Evacuations have been ordered at a Layton Deseret Industries building due to a donation of possible hazardous material.

A call came in to dispatch at 12:50 p.m. when a man called and told them his brother had accidentally donated dynamite to the Layton Desert Industries store, then hung up, according to police.

Police say they have been trying to call the person back, but have not heard anything so far.

The store was evacuated as a precaution, and police say the store has closed early for the day.

Layton PD and Fire are on scene, as well as bomb dogs from Hill AFB.

The structure is still being searched, but police say nothing has been found so far.

Police are still working to determine if this threat is real or a hoax.

Police are asking that everyone avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time and officials say only the DI has been affected.

Emergency crews said after a search of the Deseret Industries in Layton. nothing suspicious was found.

