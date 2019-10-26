Evacuations ordered after fire in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fire in Spanish Fork Canyon has forced evacuations Saturday.
Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is burning in Diamond Fork at the Diamond Campground and Wanrhodes.
The fire has burned about 20 acres and is moving up the Canyon according to Cannon.
Cannon said Utah County Search and Rescue teams are responding to the fire and helping to evacuate any hunters or cabin dwellers in the area.
No structures have however been threatened at this time, according to Cannon.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
