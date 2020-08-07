Evacuations in place near Mt. Aire as firefighters battle wildfire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Air and ground resources are battling a wildfire near Milemarker 133 along I-80 eastbound.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the Mt. Aire area as a result of the fire. Structures are threatened and residents are advised to leave immediately.









The fire has been dubbed the Parleys Fire and is now estimated at 200 acres and is 0% contained, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say eastbound lanes of I-80 are now open to traffic beginning at the mouth of the canyon as firefighters continue to battle the fire.

#ParleysFire 200 acres and growing. Aerial resources are making retardant drops. Please stay out of the area. I-80 is closed in both directions, so please plan for an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VCQ2hisscB — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) August 7, 2020

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow for fire resources to respond and evacuation traffic to exit safely.

The evacuation center for those displaced by the Parley’s Fire will be at Skyline High School at 3251 East 3760 South in Salt Lake City, according to fire officials.

Red Cross estimates it will be operational at about 7:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.