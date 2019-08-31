Newsfore Opt-In Form

Evacuations from the Gun Range Fire to be lifted

News

by: Josh Atkins

BOUNTIFUL (ABC4 News) – Good news for those impacted by the Gun Range Fire: Fire officials Saturday morning announced they will be lifting evacuation orders at 11:00 a.m. and are letting people back into their homes.

Bountiful police say the parking lot of the B is blocked off and is closed until further notice from the forest service.

The fire is still 10 percent contained, but fire officials say the blaze could be contained in the next few days.

