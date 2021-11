SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Friday, Utah, hopefully, you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! After another cold start to the day, we'll see temperatures climb to near seasonal averages along the Wasatch Front with most getting into the mid-40s.

Down south we'll see more 50s as St. George climbs to the 60-degree mark. High pressure is going to start to settle in and that means skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state today. Another product of high-pressure building in unfortunately will mean inversions starting to strengthen in northern Utah valleys.