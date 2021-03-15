Estonia’s prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, newly appointed Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas leads a cabinet meeting in Tallinn, Estonia. 43-year old Kallas has tested positive for COVID-19 and said late Monday March 15, 2021, she was feeling well apart from a small fever and hasn’t developed any other symptoms, she will self-quarantine until recovered. (AP Photo/Raul Mee, FILE)

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has tested positive for COVID-19 and says she will self-quarantine until she has recovered from the virus.

The 43-year-old Kallas, who became the Baltic nation’s first female head of government in January, said late Monday she was feeling well apart from a small fever and hasn’t developed any other symptoms.

“I am closely monitoring my health and staying at home until I recover,” Kallas said in a Facebook post, adding that she would continue performing prime minister’s duties from home including holding remote Cabinet and other meetings.

Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million people, has seen a substantially worsened coronavirus situation in the past few weeks and the country’s health care system and hospitals are having increasing problems in accommodating COVID-19 patients with current resources.

The country recorded 1,281 daily new coronavirus cases on Monday, putting the total tally to 86,086 with 728 deaths. Authorities say 711 coronavirus patients are being treated at hospitals across the nation.

The 14-day notification rate of newly reported COVID-19 cases per 100 000 population stood at 1,465 that is currently among the highest figures in Europe.

