Luz Escamilla concedes Salt Lake City mayoral race

Erin Mendenhall will be the next mayor of Salt Lake City

In this Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, photo, Luz Escamilla unveils her environmental policy proposals at a news conference in Salt Lake City. Democrats Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall face off in the Nov. 5 mayoral election. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – State Senator Luz Escamilla conceded the Salt Lake City mayoral race to Salt Lake City Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall.

Mendenhall jumped out to an early lead on Election night claiming 58.6 percent of the vote compared to Escamilla’s 41.4 percent.

Although Escamilla was trailing Mendenhall after initial results, her campaign remained optimistic about an unknown number of outstanding ballots to be counted.

The Salt Lake County Clerk’s Office reported Wednesday that there were 9,744 ballots left to be counted pertaining to the mayoral race.

Due to the number of outstanding ballots, Escamilla’s campaign determined Mendenhall’s lead would be insurmountable. Escamilla said she called Mendenhall to offer her congratulations.

“We had a good conversation and I wished her the best of luck as our city’s next mayor,” said Escamilla in a statement.

Escamilla reflected on her campaign and expressed appreciation for family, her staff and volunteers who supported her efforts to serve Salt Lake City.

“As I look back over these past few months, what I will always keep with me is how beautiful this city and its residents are. I’ve met so many incredible Salt Lakers during this campaign. I’ve made new friends and learned this truth: east siders care about the west side and west siders care about the east side. In these times when we see so many divisions, it’s a reaffirmation of our great city to see that we all care about each other.”

In response to the concession call, Mendenhall praised Escamilla as a dedicated public servant and a champion for Salt Lake City.

“Her candidacy made this a better campaign and her continued public service will help make Salt Lake City a better home for all of us. I look forward to working in partnership with her to move our city forward,” said Mendenhall in a statement.

Escamilla said she plans to remain in public service continuing her term as a state senator.

