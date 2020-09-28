Episode 60 Real Sports Live – BYU Stomps Troy, PAC 12 and Mountain West Return, The Lakers and the Heat

On tonight’s episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff break down BYU’s dominating 48-7 win over Troy and if the Cougars can make it three straight wins this week over Louisiana Tech. They also talk about the return of Pac-12 and Mountain West football, and hear from Utah athletic director Mark Harlan. Plus, they talk about Real Salt Lake’s successful week against the L.A. Galaxy and Minnesota United. Also, who will win the NBA Finals between the L.A. Lakers and Miami Heat? And, they reveal the top high school football plays from Week 7 and the Beehive Blitz Player of the Week.