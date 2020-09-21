Episode 59 Real Sports Live – Heartbreaking loss for RSL, Cougars home opener, and NBA playoffs

On this episode of Real Sports Live, Wesley Ruff and Dana Greene discuss Real Salt Lake’s heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Vancouver, BYU football coach Kalani Sitake talks about the Cougars home opener this weekend against Troy, and BYU basketball coach Mark Pope reacts to the return of college basketball. Also, the NBA playoffs are in full gear, and they talk about the Lakers’ incredible buzzer-beater over Denver. Plus, they reveal the Beehive Blitz player of the week and the top four plays from Week 6 of the high school football season. And, it’s another entertaining edition of the Best and the Worst
