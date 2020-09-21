Episode 59 Real Sports Live – Heartbreaking loss for RSL, Cougars home opener, and NBA playoffs

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) --- Detectives with the Cedar City Police Department are now revealing they found piled-up mail, dried blood on the walls, ceilings, and floors, and bullet holes at the home of missing 72-year-old Kay Gosewisch when they conducted a welfare check at her home.

According to a search warrant released Monday out of Fifth District Court in Iron County, officers with the Cedar City Police Department disclosed additional information about the missing person case that quickly turned into a homicide investigation, ultimately resulting in human remains being found under freshly-poured cement in an outbuilding on Gosewisch's property.