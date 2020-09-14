Episode 58 Real Sports Live – BYU opens big over Navy, RSL wins and loses, and the Beehive Blitz is on

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – On tonight’s episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about the postponement of the BYU-Army game, and recap the Cougars dominating 55-3 victory over Navy.

They also talk about Real Salt Lake’s 3-0 victory over LAFC as well as RSL’s 5-0 blowout loss to Colorado. Plus, Utah Jazz executives Dennis Lindsey and Justin Zanik join the show to talk about the team’s off-season plans. And, they’ll reveal the top high school plays of the week as well as the Beehive Blitz Player of the Week. Then to top it all off, it’s the return of the Best and the Worst.