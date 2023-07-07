SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Some of the biggest names in sports entertainment are coming to Utah as World Wrestling Entertainment‘s (WWE) Monday Night RAW returns to Salt Lake City for the first time since 2020.

WWE fans will be able to catch many of their favorite superstars in the squared circle. WWE said it’s bringing its star-studded wrestling cast, including Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.

The show will be broadcast live at the Delta Center on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Monday Night RAW is WWE’s two-hour flagship show that airs live every Monday at 6 p.m. on USA.

During the last show Monday Night RAW in Salt Lake City, Randy Orton attempted to explain his attack on Edge, only to be met with a flood of boos. Angel Garza made his debut, losing via disqualification to icon and wrestling legend Rey Mysterio. The show came to a close when then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar laid down his championship challenger Ricochet with his signature F-5.

The 2023 Salt Lake City show will come as WWE Superstars deal with the aftermath of WWE’s pay-per-view Payback, and just weeks before Fastlane.

Tickets for the September show at the Delta Center are set to go on sale starting Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase individual seats, including “ringsider packages” on TicketMaster.