(ABC4) – According to a study done by Fandango, fans wanted the movie “Dune” to win Best Picture. What other movies and actors did fans want to win for an Oscar award?

Best Picture

Dune – 27%

West Side Story – 13%

The Power of the Dog” – 11%

Belfast – 10%

King Richard – 10%

Nightmare Alley – 8%

Don’t Look Up – 6%

CODA – 6%

Licorice Pizza – 5%

Drive My Car – 4%

Who won? Belfast

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!” – 24%

Will Smith in “King Richard” – 23%

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog” – 23%

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – 20%

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos” – 10%

Who won? Will Smith in “King Richard.”

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer” – 28%

Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” – 24%

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – 22%

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” – 13%

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers” – 13%

Who won? Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos” – 44%

Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog” – 16%

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast” – 15%

Troy Kotsur in “CODA” – 13%

Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog” – 12%

Who won? Troy Kotsur in “CODA.”

Best Supporting Actress

Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog” – 27%

Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story” – 26%

Judi Dench in “Belfast” – 25%

Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard” – 16%

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter” – 6%

Who won? Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story.”

Best Director

“West Side Story” – Steven Spielberg – 31%

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh – 25%

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion – 24%

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson – 14%

“Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi – 6%

Who won? Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog.”

Best Animated Feature

Encanto – 50%

Raya and the Last Dragon – 17%

The Mitchells vs. the Machines – 15%

Luca – 14%

Flee – 4%

What won? “Encanto.”

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast – 25%

Don’t Look Up – 25%

King Richard – 24%

Licorice Pizza – 20%

The Worst Person in the World – 6%

What won? “Belfast”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Dune – 52%

The Power of the Dog – 21%

CODA – 13%

The Lost Daughter – 9%

Drive My Car – 5%

What won? “CODA”

Best Original Song

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda – 42%

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”- Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell – 36%

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison – 11%

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – 8%

“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren – 3%

Who won? Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die.”