(ABC4) – According to a study done by Fandango, fans wanted the movie “Dune” to win Best Picture. What other movies and actors did fans want to win for an Oscar award?
Best Picture
Dune – 27%
West Side Story – 13%
The Power of the Dog” – 11%
Belfast – 10%
King Richard – 10%
Nightmare Alley – 8%
Don’t Look Up – 6%
CODA – 6%
Licorice Pizza – 5%
Drive My Car – 4%
Who won? Belfast
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!” – 24%
Will Smith in “King Richard” – 23%
Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog” – 23%
Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – 20%
Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos” – 10%
Who won? Will Smith in “King Richard.”
Best Actress
Kristen Stewart in “Spencer” – 28%
Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” – 24%
Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – 22%
Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” – 13%
Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers” – 13%
Who won? Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos” – 44%
Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog” – 16%
Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast” – 15%
Troy Kotsur in “CODA” – 13%
Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog” – 12%
Who won? Troy Kotsur in “CODA.”
Best Supporting Actress
Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog” – 27%
Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story” – 26%
Judi Dench in “Belfast” – 25%
Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard” – 16%
Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter” – 6%
Who won? Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story.”
Best Director
“West Side Story” – Steven Spielberg – 31%
“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh – 25%
“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion – 24%
“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson – 14%
“Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi – 6%
Who won? Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog.”
Best Animated Feature
Encanto – 50%
Raya and the Last Dragon – 17%
The Mitchells vs. the Machines – 15%
Luca – 14%
Flee – 4%
What won? “Encanto.”
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast – 25%
Don’t Look Up – 25%
King Richard – 24%
Licorice Pizza – 20%
The Worst Person in the World – 6%
What won? “Belfast”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Dune – 52%
The Power of the Dog – 21%
CODA – 13%
The Lost Daughter – 9%
Drive My Car – 5%
What won? “CODA”
Best Original Song
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda – 42%
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”- Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell – 36%
“Down To Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison – 11%
“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – 8%
“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren – 3%
Who won? Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die.”