Who are the 2021 Golden Globe Nominees?

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC4) – Mark your calendars, and get your formal wear ready! The 78th annual Golden Globes hits screens across the nation on February 28.

Held every year typically in the early months, the Golden Globes is an awards ceremony that aims to recognize excellence in both American and international films, including American television.

According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

“Returning for the fourth time after hosting in 2013, 2014, and 2015, Fey and Poehler will share duties from their respective cities, with Fey on the East Coast and Poehler on the West Coast. Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room, Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, and nominees, from various locations around the world,” informs HFPA.

But who are the nominees?

Best Motion Picture – Drama

THE FATHER

A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind, and even the fabric of his reality.

Director: Florian Zeller

Writer: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Cast: Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins

MANK

1930’s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane (1941).

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried

NOMADLAND

After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling, modern-day nomad.

Director: Chloé Zhao

Writer: Chloé Zhao

Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.

Director: Emerald Fennell

Writer: Emerald Fennell

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Alison Brie, Max Greenfield

THE TRIAL OF CHICAGO 7

The film tells the story of seven people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Writer: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Shenkman, Frank Langella, Michael Keaton

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIE FILM 

This is the follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.

HAMILTON 

The story follows the life of one of America’s foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. It is captured live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theater with the original Broadway cast.

MUSIC

Zu is newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of Sia’s favorite themes: finding your voice and creating family.

PALM SPRINGS

When carefree Nyles and reluctant Maid of Honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

THE PROM

A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

According to the HFPA, Jack Nicholson mooned the audience at the Golden Globes in 1990.

Best Motion Picture – Animated

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE

The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Betterman’s, who claim to be better and more evolved.

ONWARD

Two elven brothers embark on a quest to bring their father back to life for one day.

OVER THE MOON

In this animated musical, a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess.

SOUL

After landing the gig of a lifetime, a New York jazz pianist suddenly finds himself trapped in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife.

WOLF WALKERS

A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.

According to HFPA, 3 women were tied for Best Actress in 1989: Jodie Foster, Sigourney Weaver, and Shirley MacLaine.

Best performance by an Actress in a motion picture – Drama

VIOLA DAVIS  for her performance in   ‘MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

ANDRA DAY for her performance in ‘THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

VANESSA KIRBY for her performance in ‘PIECES OF A WOMAN


FRANCES MCDORMAND  for her performance in ‘NOMADLAND

CAREY MULLIGAN for her performance in  ‘PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • MARIA BAKALOVA  for her performance in ‘BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIE FILM

According to the HFPA, there is a 71 year age gap between the Globes’ oldest and youngest winners — 80-year-old Jessica Tandy for Driving Miss Daisy in 1990 and nine-year-old Ricky Schroder in 1980 for The Champ.

Best performance by an Actor in a motion picture – Drama

RIZ AHMED  for his performance in ‘SOUND OF METAL


CHADWICK BOSEMAN  for his performance in  ‘MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

ANTHONY HOPKINS for his performance in ‘THE FATHER

GARY OLDMAN for his performance in ‘MANK

TAHAR RAHIM for his performance in ‘THE MAURITANIAN

Per HFPA, celebrities started hosting the Golden Globes in 1959, after Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. stormed the stage with whiskey and cigarettes and took over the show.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • DEV PATEL for his performance in ‘THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

Visit goldenglobes.com for the full list of nominees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts