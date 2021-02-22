Who are the 2021 Golden Globe Nominees?

(ABC4) – Mark your calendars, and get your formal wear ready! The 78th annual Golden Globes hits screens across the nation on February 28.

Held every year typically in the early months, the Golden Globes is an awards ceremony that aims to recognize excellence in both American and international films, including American television.

According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

“Returning for the fourth time after hosting in 2013, 2014, and 2015, Fey and Poehler will share duties from their respective cities, with Fey on the East Coast and Poehler on the West Coast. Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room, Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, and nominees, from various locations around the world,” informs HFPA.

But who are the nominees?

Best Motion Picture – Drama

THE FATHER A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind, and even the fabric of his reality. Director: Florian Zeller Writer: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller Cast: Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins

MANK 1930’s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane (1941). Director: David Fincher Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried

NOMADLAND After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling, modern-day nomad. Director: Chloé Zhao Writer: Chloé Zhao Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path. Director: Emerald Fennell Writer: Emerald Fennell Cast: Carey Mulligan, Alison Brie, Max Greenfield

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIE FILM This is the follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.

HAMILTON The story follows the life of one of America’s foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. It is captured live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theater with the original Broadway cast.

MUSIC Zu is newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of Sia’s favorite themes: finding your voice and creating family.

PALM SPRINGS When carefree Nyles and reluctant Maid of Honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

THE PROM A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

According to the HFPA, Jack Nicholson mooned the audience at the Golden Globes in 1990.

Best Motion Picture – Animated

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Betterman’s, who claim to be better and more evolved.

ONWARD Two elven brothers embark on a quest to bring their father back to life for one day.

OVER THE MOON In this animated musical, a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess.

SOUL After landing the gig of a lifetime, a New York jazz pianist suddenly finds himself trapped in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife.

WOLF WALKERS A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.

According to HFPA, 3 women were tied for Best Actress in 1989: Jodie Foster, Sigourney Weaver, and Shirley MacLaine.

Best performance by an Actress in a motion picture – Drama

VIOLA DAVIS for her performance in ‘MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM‘

ANDRA DAY for her performance in ‘THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY‘

VANESSA KIRBY for her performance in ‘PIECES OF A WOMAN‘



FRANCES MCDORMAND for her performance in ‘NOMADLAND‘

CAREY MULLIGAN for her performance in ‘PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN‘

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

MARIA BAKALOVA for her performance in ‘BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIE FILM‘

KATE HUDSON for her performance in ‘MUSIC‘

MICHELLE PFEIFFER for her performance in ‘FRENCH EXIT‘

ROSAMUND PIKE for her performance in ‘I CARE A LOT‘

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY for her performance in ‘EMMA‘

According to the HFPA, there is a 71 year age gap between the Globes’ oldest and youngest winners — 80-year-old Jessica Tandy for Driving Miss Daisy in 1990 and nine-year-old Ricky Schroder in 1980 for The Champ.

Best performance by an Actor in a motion picture – Drama

RIZ AHMED for his performance in ‘SOUND OF METAL‘



CHADWICK BOSEMAN for his performance in ‘MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM‘

ANTHONY HOPKINS for his performance in ‘THE FATHER‘

GARY OLDMAN for his performance in ‘MANK‘

TAHAR RAHIM for his performance in ‘THE MAURITANIAN‘

Per HFPA, celebrities started hosting the Golden Globes in 1959, after Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. stormed the stage with whiskey and cigarettes and took over the show.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

SACHA BARON COHEN for his performance in ‘BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIE FILM‘

JAMES CORDEN for his performance in ‘THE PROM‘

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA for his performance in ‘HAMILTON‘

DEV PATEL for his performance in ‘THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD‘

ANDY SAMBERG for his performance in ‘PALM SPRINGS‘

Visit goldenglobes.com for the full list of nominees.