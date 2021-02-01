‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper Silento charged in murder of his cousin

Silento arrives at the BET Awards on June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. The rapper, known for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” and whose legal name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was charged Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with trying to hit two people with a hatchet in their home. Hawk is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in jail on $105,000 jail, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) – Silento, who became known for his song “Watch Me Whip/Nae Nae,” was arrested on murder charges Monday afternoon.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, is accused of shooting and killing his cousin Frederick Rooks last month.

Police responded to a shooting on Deep Shoals Circle on Jan. 21 where they found Rooks in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators later connected the shooting to Hawk and arrested him Monday.

Investigators are still working on the motive. Hawk is currently booked in the DeKalb County Jail.

Hawk rocketed to international fame after releasing Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) in 2015, with the everyone from young children to newscasters imitating his accompanying dance moves after the song went viral.

The official video has been viewed more than 1.7 billion times.