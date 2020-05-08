Where to catch a drive-in movie in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s back to the future for movie goers. The COVID-19 pandemic has them returning to drive-in theaters in droves.

With social distancing it’s about the only way you can see a movie on the big screen these days and drive-in theaters are making a resurgence.

“Thank you for calling the Redwood Drive In,” a recorded voice says on the theater’s phone line. “Remember while at the Redwood keep a 10 foot space from any other vehicle.”

The Redwood Drive-in in West Valley City has been around since 1948. The County Health Department allowed it to reopen a week ago and the manager tells ABC4 News business has been good at the outdoor four-plex, a boom that drive-ins around the nation have experienced.

There are currently four drive-ins operating in the state. In addition to the Redwood Drive, there’s the Echo Drive-in in Roosevelt, the Basin Drive-in in Mt. Pleasant and the Motor Vu in Granstville. Coleman’s Motor Vu in Riverdale’s website says they plan to open in June.

At the Redwood, four double features start at 9 o’clock Friday. Admission is $10, $1 for kids 5 to 9.

Drive-ins have come along way since the 50’s and 60’s. For instance the Redwood now has laser-sharp digital projectors and crisp stereo audio through your FM radio.

For more information and showtimes, go to:

Redwood Drive In in West Valley City https://redwooddrivein.com/nowplaying/

Echo Drive In in Roosevelt http://www.rooseveltmovies.com/

Basin Drive In in Mt. Pleasant https://m.facebook.com/basindrivein/

Motor Vu Thearter in Granstville https://www.ritzmotorvutheaters.com/motorvushows.html#current

Scheduled to open in June:

Coleman’s Motor Vu in Riverdale https://motorvu.com/drive-in/

