HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (ABC4 Utah) – ABC’s official pre-show kick off to the 94th Academy Awards, best known as “The Oscars”, begins with all the flash and glamour of the stars arriving on the red carpet into the theater. And GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes have it covered for us all to enjoy.

“On The Red Carpet Live! Countdown To The Oscars” pre-show coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time with Robach and Holmes holding court with Hollywood’s greatest as they strut their stuff for all to see down Oscar’s red carpet Sunday, March 27th. The GMA3 co-anchors will be joined by special contributors “Close Up” podcaster Kelley Carter, ABC’s News senior entertainment correspondent Chris Connelly, ABC News reporter Will Ganss, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

The special live coverage will feature live and recorded interviews with Oscars hosts and nominees, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain and Questlove; award winner predictions; highlights of the nominees’ past performances; a look at whether special effects are the key to Oscars success and more.

The 94th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC4 at 6 p.m. MT.

Stay tuned to ABC4 for your local award-winning ABC4 News and Utah’s Most Accurate Weather Forecast at 10:00 p.m., following The Oscars and a special edition of American Idol.

Click here for the complete list of 2022 Oscar Nominees.