‘What a miracle’: Star Trek’s Captain Kirk to become oldest in space during Blue Origin mission

FILE – In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

(ABC4) – While he isn’t exactly going “where no man has gone before,” William Shatner is about to set a new record by becoming the oldest person to have flown to space.

On October 12, Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-18 will head into space for its 18th mission. This is just the latest star-studded space mission this year – Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and fellow billionaire Richard Branson have already made trips to the edge of space.

During Bezos’s trip in July, he was joined by both the youngest and the oldest persons – 82-year-old Wally Funk – to ever fly in space. Funk was one of 13 female pilots who went through the same studies in the early 1960s as NASA’s Mercury 7 astronauts did, but were rejected for being women.

Later this month, Shatner, 90, will become the oldest to take to space. Know for his interest in space – from playing Captain James T. Kirk on ‘Star Trek’ to hosting ‘The UnXplained’ on the History Channel – Shatner has reportedly been wanting to travel to space for years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner says in a Blue Origin release.

He will be joined by Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, and crewmates Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries on the New Shepard mission.

Liftoff is currently scheduled for 7:30 a.m. MT from Launch Site One in West Texas on October 12. Blue Origin’s first human flight was the July mission with Bezos aboard.