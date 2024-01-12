SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While the rest of us begrudgingly shovel our driveways and dig our cars out of the snow, two furry Salt Lake City residents are having the time of their lives in this winter wonderland.

MowMow and Dorji (pronounced Dor-Jay), the father-son duo of red pandas at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, showcased their playful personalities and zoomies as the snow fell around them in an adorable video shared on social media by the Zoo.

Hogle Zoo officials warned the video of the two playing may cause pure joy. Viewer discretion is advised. Note: There is no sound on the video.

According to the Hogle Zoo spokesperson Jane Kremer, playing is the way red pandas learn to be pandas.

“It teaches them to socialize, to stand on their back legs, and, the classic red panda move, raising their pays,” said Kremer.

Both Dorji and MowMow have thick double-layer winter coats of fur that cover them head to toe, literally. Kremer told ABC4 their noses are the only place that isn’t covered in fur. Their natural coats help create insulation to keep them warm in the winter, meaning snow days are “snow” big deal when it comes to playing outside and getting their zoomies out.

According to the World Wildlife Foundation, there are less than 10,000 red pandas in the world making them an endangered species. Kremer said the pandas are native to the the mountains of Nepa, central China and northern Myanmar and typically live anywhere from 4,800 feet to 13,000 feet in elevation. They are known for their tiny bear-like body and thick red coats of fur, giving them an adorable appearance.

Red pandas are known to be very skillful, playful, and acrobatic animals, which MowMow and Dorji show as they tumble over each other in the Utah snow.

Utah has been home to the red pandas since May 2018 after a brief hiatus without them in the exhibit. Dorji was born at the Hogle Zoo after successful breeding between MowMow and Priya – who unfortunately passed away in early December last year.

Kremer said MowMow and Dorji get along well and regularly bring out the playful sides in one another.