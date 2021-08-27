WATCH: Teaser trailer for ‘Spencer,’ with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, released

(ABC4) – The long-awaited first look at NEON Films’ “Spencer,” a new film starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has been released. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film is set to hit theaters on November 5.

“Spencer” is described as an “imagining” of the events that transpired over Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family in 1991. During the holiday, Diana plots her divorce from Prince Charles and begins charting her life away from the royal family, according to ABC News.

The trailer, which you can watch below, begins with servants preparing for a holiday dinner while Stewart, as Diana, looks into a mirror, crying. She is then seen rushing down a hallway in a white ballgown, similar to a wedding dress. The trailer then shows moments of Diana, appearing frantic, as well as the royal family and paparazzi.

A woman tells Diana, “they know everything,” at the end of the trailer, to which Diana responds, “they don’t.” The film will hit theaters in November.