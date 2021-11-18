Jen Shah, a cast member from the reality series “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” looks on while being driven from the federal courthouse Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Two members of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality television show appeared in court for the first time Tuesday after being arrested on federal fraud charges alleging they cheated hundreds of people nationwide over a 10-year period in a telemarketing scheme. Shah, 47, of Park City, Utah, and Stuart Smith, 43, of Lehi, Utah, were arrested in Utah on charges including conspiracy that were unsealed in New York City, authorities announced. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new Hulu Original by ABC News will focus on Jen Shah, a “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star at the center of recent fraud allegations.

According to Variety, the program, called “The Housewife & the Shah Shocker,” will focus on Shah’s arrest and indictment for fraud in money laundering that came down in March 2021. Shah is accused of running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme with her assistant. She faces 30 years in prison if convicted.

Shah was taken into federal custody in late March after authorities surrounded a van her “RHOSLC” co-stars were in Salt Lake City. Cameras caught Shah on the phone outside the van and left just moments before authorities arrived. Earlier reports indicated Shah was working on the show when she was arrested.

Shah pleaded not guilty to the federal charges earlier this year. Federal court records show Shah is scheduled for a pretrial conference on February 15 and a jury trial on March 7.

Variety reports the program on Shah comes after the success of “The Housewife & the Hustler,” another Hulu Original released in June that focused on allegations against Erika and Tom Girardi of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“The Housewife & the Shah Shocker” is scheduled to premiere on November 29. According to Variety, the show will feature interviews with people close to Shah, including her former designer Koa Johnson and two alleged victims. Law enforcement officials will also break down the alleged scam.

You can watch the trailer from ABC News below:

A second ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star, Mary Cosby, is also facing legal troubles. She and her 19-year-old son, Robert Jr., have been charged with providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Details about the case have not yet been released, but Cosby is said to have pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor counts. The alleged offense took place this spring.

Earlier this month, producers of the show not only confirmed it’d be back for a third season but that casting is now underway. There is no word yet on if either of these women or any others are leaving the show.