Utah (ABC 4) – As the Hip-Hop music scene continues to grow in Utah, more and more artists are visiting the Beehive state. The latest hip-hop artist to make his way to Utah was Atlanta rapper, King GotIt.

“I’m really just trying to promote positivity and growth, that they may don’t always see in the South”, King GotIt says.

King GotIt, known to some as Euro GotIt based on his Instagram name, was raised on the westside of Atlanta and has collaborated with some of Atlanta’s biggest rappers, such as Gunna and Lil Baby. At the age of 22-years-old, after serving two years and fighting two life sentences, King GotIt was eventually released and decided to focus on music.

Features with Gunna and Lil Baby, accumulated millions of views on YouTube. After seeing the success of those two tracks, King GotIt went on to release his first project called “4N (Foreign)”. His way with words also led him to open up for some of the biggest artists in the game such as: Cardi B, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Rich The Kid, Young Dolph, Blac Youngsta and Kodak Black.

(Courtesy of @EuroGotIt Instagram)

Wanting to continue the growth of the hip-hop music scene in Utah, a group of promoters came together to roll out the Red Carpet for the Atlanta rapper and offer him a VIP experience, Utah-style. “We wanted to show him as well as other artists, that Salt Lake City, as well as the entire state of Utah has a lot to offer and the hip-hop scene is bigger than he may have expected”, Shaadie Nunnally of Mac Life LLC said.

While in Utah, King GotIt had an event filled weekend, starting on Thursday with him checking out the views of Park City. “Utah is a beautiful state all around” he said, “being from the South and seeing all the mountains around…it was something I had never seen before”.

You can’t visit Salt Lake City during basketball season and not attend a Jazz game. So on Friday, King GotIt attended the Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns game, where he watched from the views of the ABC4 Skybox. Following the game, he was given access to the Jazz post game press conference room where did his own “post game interview”. Then he was introduced to some players on both teams in the tunnel and player’s lounge.

“The atmosphere and Utah Jazz fans were amazing. Even being from Atlanta, with the Hawks, it was a something that I had never experienced. From having access to the players and everything was an experience in its own. I met Chris Paul”.

King GotIt & Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul (Courtesy of @EuroGotIt Instagram)

King GotIt’s night didn’t end after the game. Following the game, he attended the Bobby Shmurda concert, organized by FAMM Ent. 1Crew Events, Down Under Dixie & Siamon Says, at SKY SLC. He and Bobby Shmurda instantly connected and shared laughs, stories about both of their time behind bars, and even a few dance moves.

The night would’ve ended for most but when you’re a big artist you get used to having long nights and early mornings. After the concert, King GotIt attended the concert afterparty at Shades, hosted by iVipp, Mac Life LLC, and BTO promoters, where Utah’s top-dj, DJ Teo broke his new song, “Life is Good” that’s officially dropping on April 15.

King GotIt’s Saturday was maybe more eventful than his Friday. The day started with him attending the REAL Salt Lake soccer game. Later that day, he received VIP treatment at Karma inside Echo nightclub where DJ Teo again played his new track “Life is Good” to patrons of the club.

To end the night, he was slated to perform at one of the hottest black-owned bars in Salt Lake City, “The Palace SLC”. The Palace owner, Manson, provided the full VIP experience with bottle service and multiple VIP booths. During his performance, King GotIt gave the crowd a backstory of how he got to where he is now and how he fought nine felony charges for two years. The crowd showed him “major love”.

“This was the cleanest club scene I had ever seen. There was nothing but good vibes. Actually dancing and partying…just having a good time. The Utah club scene definitely rivals other major cities”.

Rounding out his weekend, King GotIt joined Palace owner, Manson’s podcast called “Manson World”.

King GotIt

“My best way to describe Utah is snow caps and NO CAP…because everything I was told before coming here, happened. This was a beautiful city and I’ll definitely be back soon…no doubt”.



As the hip-hop scene grows in Utah, look to see even more artists visiting and even moving here because there is so much uncharted territory in the hip-hop world here.