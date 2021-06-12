Utah native, David Archuleta comes out as member of the LGBTQIA+ community

WASHINGTON – JULY 03: David Archuleta performs during the annual PBS “A Capitol Fourth” concert at the US Capitol on July 3, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As Pride Week comes to an end, former American Idol star and graduate of Murray High School, David Archuleta takes to social media to share his thoughts regarding love, faith and sexuality.

On June 12, David Archuleta shares his affiliation with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way,” shares the 30-year-old music sensation. “’I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.”

According to Archuleta, who now identifies his sexual preferences on a spectrum, he feels that when it comes to embracing your sexuality, faith shouldn’t be something you turn away from.

“There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (I know that’s a lot of letters that a lot of people don’t understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have. Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers. I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself,” he adds.

In his post, Archuleta states the importance of staying true to one self and allowing compassion be your guide to finding peace. He continues:

“Again I don’t feel comfortable sharing it, but felt I needed to to bring more awareness to people in my same situation and let you know you’re not alone. You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan,” chimes the return missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

🙏❤️ sharing my thoughts pic.twitter.com/NELz0Ufc10 — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) June 12, 2021

Archuleta, who now lives in Tennessee, was last in Utah a couple of years ago here on Good Things Utah, and then before that, almost a decade ago, also came to Utah to perform in partnership with the American Heritage Lyceum Philharmonic Orchestra. Which was also where the pop singer said he made the biggest announcement to that point in his life.

Feeling great anxiety, the pop singer and “American Idol” runner-up stepped to the microphone and announced his plans to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He barely spoke the words “full-time mission” before the audience erupted in cheering and applause.

He later then served a religious mission in Chile for two years before returning home and then moving to Tennessee.