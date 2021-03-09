Utah Museum of Contemporary Art makes changes COVID-19 policies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art has made change to their COVID-19 policies for the museum.

The change in policy was prompted by Salt Lake County’s transition to the moderate COVID-19 transmission level, according to officials.

The museum says advanced registration is no longer required to enter the museum. Walk-in’s are now welcome at the museum.

Visitors are now allowed to stay for longer than 30 minutes which was previously prohibited by the museum due to the COVID-19.

The Museum says they will still conduct contact tracing and visitors are welcome to register ahead of time, but they are not required. Patrons can register here.

Museum officials say its capacity is not limited to 10 visitors anymore but will increase to 15% of normal capacity to allow more visitors to enjoy the museum safely.

Despite changes to COVID-19 policies, the museum says social distancing and masks will still be required at the museum.

Starting from Saturday March 20, the museum says they will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From Wednesday through Friday, the museum will be opened from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.