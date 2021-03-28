Utah Governor and others react to ‘World’s Sexiest Bald Man’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Communities are reacting to the reveal of the “World’s Sexiest bald man”, and it’s definitely a shocker.
On March 26, Google researchers say the “World’s Sexiest Bald Man” is in fact no other man but Prince William.
According to numerous entertainment sources, when it comes to Google searches of blogs, reports, and web pages, the Prince was described as “sexy” 17.6 million times, placing the royal in the top spot for the “World’s Sexiest Bald Man “.
Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, who is also bald feels differently. Early Sunday morning, the Governor jokingly tweets “BS”.
Cox isn’t the only one who feels this way, many others also disagree with the research. Here are their reactions: