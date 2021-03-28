Utah Governor and others react to ‘World’s Sexiest Bald Man’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Communities are reacting to the reveal of the “World’s Sexiest bald man”, and it’s definitely a shocker.

On March 26, Google researchers say the “World’s Sexiest Bald Man” is in fact no other man but Prince William.

According to numerous entertainment sources, when it comes to Google searches of blogs, reports, and web pages, the Prince was described as “sexy” 17.6 million times, placing the royal in the top spot for the “World’s Sexiest Bald Man “.

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, who is also bald feels differently. Early Sunday morning, the Governor jokingly tweets “BS”.

Cox isn’t the only one who feels this way, many others also disagree with the research. Here are their reactions:

Wait: when did all the other bald men die? https://t.co/M1hzhE7mbS — Caroline Hirons (@CarolineHirons) March 27, 2021

This is a hate crime against bald men. He's not even fully bald. https://t.co/NLyKmNJsiJ — Abier Khatib (@abierkhatib) March 27, 2021

Forgive them, Megamind. They know not what they say. https://t.co/Qx0y98ARCZ pic.twitter.com/T3Cdb0XDqD — Cottage Corm (@TarmacWarrillow) March 28, 2021

Behind the scenes at the voting booth https://t.co/KDFVeg77iv pic.twitter.com/WvnIUEaHdo — AestheticallyUnqualified (@Andrew_Pierson1) March 27, 2021

Really thought this was an onion article at first https://t.co/SvmYzxtFqp — em (@emily_mundt) March 27, 2021

feel personally attacked https://t.co/Auwi6fQVax — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) March 27, 2021

We all know who the sexiest bald man is WORLDWIDE https://t.co/NZHmKsE83I pic.twitter.com/5u94Lsce5P — jane dough (@tempuraprincess) March 27, 2021