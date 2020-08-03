Utah Film Center offers ways to enjoy film during the pandemic

ABC4 NEWS – The Utah Film Center is offering ways to enjoy films during the pandemic.

BACKYARD CINEMA – This time has been hard on all of us and we continually ask ourselves at the Utah Film Center how we can support the community. We know people are looking for fun, safe and creative ways to celebrate with their friends and family. So we have launched a Backyard Cinema initiative that makes throwing your backyard movie night a breeze. You pick the movie and we bring the screen and sound equipment to your backyard.

The booking calendar is open now at UtahFilmCenter.org. FREE FILM TUESDAY LIVE STREAM 8/4 – COLLODION: The Process of Preservation by Eric Overton. The film captures a fearless, and uncommonly vulnerable self-portrait of American wilderness, our relationship to each other, and the possibility that nature itself may be all we need to find common ground.The screening will include a post film discussion with the director and ecology experts.

THROUGH THE LENSE LIVE STREAM 8/11 – 2020 Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner BOYS STATE by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine. Boys State is a wildly entertaining and continually revealing immersion into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government. Followed by a post-film Q&A moderated by RadioWest’s Doug Fabrizio.