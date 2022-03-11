(ABC4) – This past Monday popular ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro, Brandon Armstrong, proposed to his girlfriend in Salt Lake City.

Armstrong proposed to his girlfriend Brylee Ivers, 23 through a movie trailer he created as family and friends gathered for the couple’s special moment, according to People magazine.

Several cast members of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ commented under Armstrong’s Instagram post where he announced the couple’s engagement on Tuesday.

“Yesssssss congratulations to you both,” ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Sasha Farber exclaimed.

Armstrong, originally a California native, moved to Utah at the age of 12 where he began dancing and training in all styles including jazz, hip hop, and contemporary.

He’s danced four seasons on Dancing with the Stars and his former partners on the show have been Tinashe, TV personality Jeannie Mai, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore, and former Supremes singer Mary Wilson.