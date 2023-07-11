SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Chosen, a hit streaming series filmed in Utah County which retells the story of Jesus Christ, will soon be available to even more fans as it’s coming to the CW platform starting this weekend.

Viewers can watch the series via CW30 as its first three seasons will be broadcast every Sunday night, beginning on July 16 at 8 p.m. MT.

First airing in 2019, The Chosen is a multi-season project created by Angel Studios — the award-winning film studio platform based in Provo — that follows Christ’s life as he performs his miracles, builds his ministry, and transforms the world through the eyes of those he interacts with.

While not directly affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the production was allowed to use their ancient Jerusalem set replica in Goshen, located just 30 minutes south of Provo, for much of its filming.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The project gathers the majority of its episodic budget through crowdfunding, with season one reportedly being fully funded by more than 16,000 people who contributed approximately $11 million — making it the largest crowdfunded project in media history.

According to the New York Times, the series “pulls off a crowd-funded miracle: a hit with a Christian fan base that is breaking into the mainstream.”

Now, with The Chosen being syndicated for audiences on the CW, it has even more potential to grow into the future.

Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution for Lionsgate, was quoted in a Variety article stating, “This groundbreaking series already has a massive global following, and the CW platform will provide the perfect opportunity for the show to reach existing fans and inspire new ones.”

A full schedule of daily programming for ABC4 and CW30 can be found online via our website.