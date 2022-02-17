Usher announces Las Vegas residency at Park MGM through summer 2022

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Usher performs at Real 92.3’s The Real Show at The Forum on November 5, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – If you’ve been yearning to go to an Usher concert lately, or plan on visiting Las Vegas over the summer, you’ll be happy to hear that the pop star has announced a residency aimed at giving his fans an immersive experience.

Eight-time Grammy award-winner Usher is set to headline a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning Friday, July 15.

His move to the Park MGM precedes his successful 20-show Vegas residency in 2021 — which sold out every date, bringing in record grosses, a press release states.

The show will be custom designed for the expansive Dolby Live stage, allowing fans to feel like they are not just watching a performance, but are also part of it.

The show is slated to be an immersive experience, incorporating audience interaction and staging throughout the 5,200 seat venue.

Tickets for the show will go on sale beginning Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available from Friday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. PT.

The 23 performances going on sale are:

July 2022: 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

August 2022: 26, 27, 31

September 2022: 3, 4, 9, 10

October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29